Mumbai airport gets hoax email threatening to blow up Indigo flight

The Mumbai airport Saturday evening received an email threatening to blow up an Indigo flight, said the police. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and bomb squads checked the flight and ascertained the email to be a hoax, they added.

Around 6 pm, Mumbai International Airport Limited’s (MIAL) email id feedback@csia.gvk.com received an email from a ProtonMail account and it stated, “I WILL BLOW UP FLIGHT 6E 6045.” The CISF and the bomb detection and disposal squad checked the Indigo flight to Ahmedabad, which was scheduled for departure around 9 pm, and found nothing.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint from Indigo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (2) (death threat), 505 (1) (b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public).

“The email was sent from ProtonMail to hide the IP address. We are trying to trace the accused,” said a police official from Sahar police station.