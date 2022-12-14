Mumbai airport launches ‘FASTag Car Park’ for seamless vehicle movement at Terminal 2

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) scaled up its Multilevel Car Parking (MLCP) with a FASTag solution. The parking system is being upgraded by CSMIA for all passengers, people who come to see people off, and people coming down to the airport for meetings and parking their vehicles at Terminal 2.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India.

To facilitate quick movement, CSMIA has designated one lane at entry and one lane at the exit for passengers using the FASTag option.

With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at MLCP will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel. One of the main advantages of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all.

Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless.

Travellers using MLCP with FASTag are required to ensure that their FASTag is active with sufficient balance for an exit. Additionally, passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane will be required to follow the same lane for the exit as well. Passengers are expected to pay the standard rate and no additional cost is included for the new parking facility.

CSMIA regularly upgrades its technology offerings to help improve the day-to-day operations within the airport.

How does the system work?

ON ENTRY

1. Entering the T2 premise, the vehicle to approach at P5 entrance

2. Takes the designated lane for FASTag vehicles

3. FASTag controller at the entry reads the valid Tag affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen

4. The boom gate opens, and the vehicle can move toward parking the vehicle

ON EXIT

1. Exiting through the designated FASTag lane at P5

2. The control system reads the Tag and the chargeable parking fee is automatically deducted

3. The boom gate allows the vehicle to exit