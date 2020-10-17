Mumbai airport extends Covid testing facility for departing passengers

The airport conducts an average of 100 tests daily. With the new kiosk, the daily tests are slated to rise, officials said. (Representational)

THE CHHATRAPATI Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has extended RT-PCR test facility for passengers departing from the airport.

Till now, the airport had stationed testing kiosk for international passengers arriving from other countries, in line with the Civil Aviation Ministry directives. From Thursday, the new testing facility has been extended for departing passengers and their family members who come to see them off.

“The facility is located on the curbside of Level 4 at Terminal 2 for departing passenger; non-passengers can also opt to undergo the test at this location,” the CSMIA said in a statement. A negative coronavirus-free certificate will also be provided to departing passengers which they can produce at their destination to cut quarantine period, it said.

Airport officials said the test report will take 8-12 hours and can be mailed digitally to passengers or a passenger can book a slot and get himself or herself tested beforehand to get a physical copy while departing.

CSMIA had first launched the RT-PCR test facility on September 6, 2020, for arriving international passengers who planned an onward domestic flight from Mumbai. The service was later extended to domestic passengers arriving at the airport.

So far, 3,340 passengers have undergone Covid-19 test at the airport, of whom 38 have tested positive and referred for institutional quarantine.

The airport conducts an average of 100 tests daily. With the new kiosk, the daily tests are slated to rise, officials said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd