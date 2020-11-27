Mumbai: Special zone at airport for Covid test of passengers from 4 states

On the first day of the implementation of the directives, 120 domestic arrival passengers undertook the RT-PCR test.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday created a dedicated zone for domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan, who are required to undergo the RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport. Passengers will be directed to the test zone located near the baggage carousel to undertake the test before exiting the airport, the airport authority said.

“In keeping with the latest edict from the state of Maharashtra, passengers arriving at CSMIA from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding their flight or undertake the test upon arrival at Mumbai. Since the implementation of the new directive on 25th Novem-ber 2020, CSMIA has tested over 200 passengers who have arrived from these earmarked regions, of which none have tested positive for Covid-19,” said a statement by the airport.

On the first day of the implementation of the directives, 120 domestic arrival passengers undertook the RT-PCR test. In reply to several tweets of passengers, the airport clarified that only those passengers exiting the Mumbai airport will be required to produce their test report, not those transiting via the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, on the second day of screening of passengers at railway stations, three tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The civic body has been screening passengers at the six railway stations in the city after the Maharashtra government-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases post festivals. On Thursday, the BMC screened 13,253 passengers across six railway stations in the city. Symptomatic passengers were tested using rapid antigen kits. Three passengers were found to be positive for the virus, including two at Dadar railway station while one at Bandra terminus.

On Wednesday, as the testing began at the six railway stations, 10 passengers had tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 9,779 passengers were screened on Wednesday.

Of the total number of screened passengers, 3,236 at Mumbai Central and 3010 at Bandra Terminus and 3821 passengers at Borivali railway stations. Records of all such symptomatic cases will be maintained by respective ward offices.

