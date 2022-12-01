System snag causes chaos at Mumbai’s T2 airport, passengers raise grievances on Twitter

As Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 reported a technical snag in its system, passengers took to Twitter to complain about long queues, delays and inconvenience caused. Several airline services have been impacted and have now been restored.

In a brief statement, Central Industrial Security Force at the airport said: “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.”

@JM_Scindia all the checkin counter systems at Mumbai’s T2 airport are down. A proper functional IT infrastructure is basic hygiene for a modern economy to function properly. Inconvenience to passengers, staff being hounded due to system collapse. Pls help.. — Laxmanrao Phalke (@LaxmanraoPhalke) December 1, 2022

A number of Twitter users shared photos of the crowds. Air India replied to one of them, saying, “Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience”.

We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They’ll be in touch with you for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 1, 2022

Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you’re flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter. #MumbaiAirport — Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) December 1, 2022