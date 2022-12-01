scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

System snag causes chaos at Mumbai’s T2 airport, passengers raise grievances on Twitter

In a brief statement, Central Industrial Security Force at the airport said: “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued."

A number of Twitter users shared photos of the crowds. Air India replied to one of them, saying, "Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience". (Twitter/@Kiwitweets)

As Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 reported a technical snag in its system, passengers took to Twitter to complain about long queues, delays and inconvenience caused. Several airline services have been impacted and have now been restored.

In a brief statement, Central Industrial Security Force at the airport said: “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.”

A number of Twitter users shared photos of the crowds. Air India replied to one of them, saying, “Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience”.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:43:56 pm
Next Story

The Trump Organization trial is nearing its end. What’s the case about?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close