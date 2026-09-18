At Mumbai airport’s alleged ‘illegal’ masjid, civic body seeks to cut water supply

The civic body's move comes days after the MMRDA declared the religious structure “illegal” and asked the airport authorities to remove it.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Mumbai airport BMC illegal mosqueThe BMC has said that it has no valid record of the mosque having a legal water connection. (File photo)
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the managing authorities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), directing them to immediately cut the water supply line to the adjoining mosque, saying their connection is illegal.

The civic body’s move comes days after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) asked the airport authorities to remove the “illegal” religious structure. In a letter to the Mumbai airport’s executive engineer, the BMC said it had no record of the mosque having a legal water connection.

“Therefore, it is requested to submit a copy of approval of connection granted to the Masjid at T2 airport to the competent authority (BMC) or to disconnect the water supply line within 7 days. Failing which, may deem further action as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act,” the BMC notice read.

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Earlier, on September 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya sought removal of the mosque near Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2. In its complaint letter, Somaiya stated that the mosque was operating at the taxi stand of the Mumbai airport’s international terminal without any valid permission.

Following this, the MMRDA declared it illegal and maintained that the Interim Development Plan (IDP) for the airport area has no provision for a public place of worship.

“The MMRDA has already issued a notice to the Mosque asking them to vacate the premises within 4 weeks of it will be demolished. The BMC’s notice also justifies the illegality of the structure. Today, I am also going to launch a complaint with Mumbai Police asking them to launch an immediate demolition drive,” Somaiya told The Indian Express.

In its statement, the MMRDA also put the onus on Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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