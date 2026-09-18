At Mumbai airport’s alleged ‘illegal’ masjid, civic body seeks to cut water supply

The BMC has said that it has no valid record of the mosque having a legal water connection. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the managing authorities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), directing them to immediately cut the water supply line to the adjoining mosque, saying their connection is illegal.

The civic body’s move comes days after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) asked the airport authorities to remove the “illegal” religious structure. In a letter to the Mumbai airport’s executive engineer, the BMC said it had no record of the mosque having a legal water connection.

“Therefore, it is requested to submit a copy of approval of connection granted to the Masjid at T2 airport to the competent authority (BMC) or to disconnect the water supply line within 7 days. Failing which, may deem further action as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act,” the BMC notice read.