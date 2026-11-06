The Adani Group-operated Mumbai airport on Thursday informed Gulf airlines serving 14 international destinations that it would be unable to accommodate their requested slots for the Summer 2027 schedule, which begins in late March, citing capacity constraints arising from the redevelopment of Terminal 1B.

In an email to the affected carriers, the airport’s slot coordinator said the requested slots could not be accommodated due to a temporary transition out of Terminal 2 (T2). However, the airport operator assured the airlines that their historic slots would be fully restored once the expansion of T2 is completed, adding an additional capacity of five million passengers per annum.