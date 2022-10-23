scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Mumbai: Air quality dips on Diwali eve

Data showed that the primary pollutants in the air were PM 2.5 components, which are primarily discharged from ashes, crackers, smoke, and tobacco.

Weather and climate experts attributed the deterioration in Mumbai’s air quality to the ongoing festive season. (File photo)

The air quality of Mumbai dropped to the unhealthy category on Diwali eve Sunday. According to IQAir, an air quality monitoring website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) value was 153 in Mumbai Sunday evening.

Data also showed that the primary pollutants in the air were PM 2.5 components, which are primarily discharged from ashes, crackers, smoke, and tobacco.

According to the parameters set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0-50 means good air quality, while anything between 51-100 means moderate. An AQI between 101-150 means unhealthy for sensitive groups, while 151-200 means unhealthy for everyone. An AQI between 201-300 is considered extremely unhealthy, while one above 300 is labelled as hazardous.

Weather and climate experts attributed the deterioration in Mumbai’s air quality to the ongoing festive season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

“The AQI is high because of Diwali celebrations since people have started bursting crackers from today (Sunday) itself. It may see a marginal shift towards a worse category in the next two days, following which it will start coming back to normal with the regular wind blowing in a particular direction,” said Mahesh Palawat, climate expert and meteorologist from Skymet weathers.

More from Mumbai

In Mumbai, the worst AQI of 166 was recorded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, followed by an AQI of 162 at Deonar and 160 at Kurla and Sion. The AQI in Worli was 122.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 10:40:04 pm
Next Story

APSC CCE Result 2020 declared, Bijit Pathak bags first position

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement