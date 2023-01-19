Air quality in BKC continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

As the air quality index (AQI) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 343, on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC) officials said that they are sprinkling water on some of the BKC roads and adjoining areas to mitigate the dust pollution. On Wednesday, the overall AQI in the city continued to breach the 300-mark for the third consecutive day.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), BKC showed an AQI reading of 343, while the city’s overall AQI was recorded at 316. As several other pockets of Mumbai recorded worse AQI, the AQI in Mazagaon was recorded at 370, 350 in Chembur. Andheri recorded an AQI of 325, Colaba at 304, Bhandup at 301, Malad at 269, 173 at Worli, 124 at Borivali, and 347 at Navi Mumbai.

Civic officials, meanwhile, said they are also coordinating with waste-lifting agencies for controlling the dust pollution level in and around BKC. “We have asked some of the waste-transportation agencies, who collect debris from construction sites in and around BKC, urging them to stop transportation of debris temporarily. Besides this, we are sprinkling water on roads and footpaths in frequent intervals to mitigate dust pollution at the local level,” said a civic official.The drive came at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally in Mumbai on Thursday (January 19), and BMC are carrying out preparation for the same.

Experts have attributed the poor weather conditions to man-made factors like vehicular emission, and construction work among others. “BKC, being a business district, records a humongous floating population, due to which it records heavy carbon footprints caused due to vehicular emission. The ongoing construction work for infrastructure projects in the area is also a key factor for the deterioration in the AQI,” Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran NGO, told Indian Express on Wednesday.

According to Kesbhat, the authorities should have implemented some remedial measures as the AQI readings have been breaching the 300-mark for quite some time now. “During the G20 summit in December, we saw how the BMC and other public agencies took remedial measures to curb the pollution level across the city. Those measures — plying of only BS-VI vehicles, that have low emission levels, on roads; and halting some of the key construction activities temporarily — should have continued,” Kesbhat said.

Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director from SAFAR, said that the air in Mumbai has become heavy due to the suspended particulates amidst a cold weather condition across the city. “The air circulation is slow in Mumbai due to the cold temperature, and therefore, the suspended particulates are being accumulated in the air through emissions. Weather conditions making it difficult to disperse away the dust, a poor AQI has been prevailing across the city. Local factors, including construction work, also lead to poor air quality,” Beig told The Indian Express.