Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
At 300, Mumbai’s air quality worsens to ‘very poor’ category

Chembur recorded the worst air quality in Mumbai on Wednesday morning at 328, followed by BKC at 319, Bhandup at 317, and Andheri at 305.

Mumbai’s air quality worsened on Wednesday morning as it hit the 300 mark and came into the ‘very poor’ category on SAFAR’s air quality monitoring index. In stark contrast, Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday was at 115 in the moderate category.

Wednesday’s spike came after a day of relative respite as the city’s air quality index (AQI) was 215 on Tuesday morning, in the ‘poor’ category. On Monday morning, the AQI was 297, also in the ‘poor’ category.

On Wednesday morning, Navi Mumbai also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality at 310.

SAFAR’s risk warning for the ‘very poor’ category includes health alert triggers, citing that everyone may experience health effects, with a significant increase in respiratory problems. SAFAR’s health advisory says people should reduce heavy exertion, especially those with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children. However, no official warning has been issued.

Chembur recorded the worst air quality in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, at 328, followed by BKC at 319, Bhandup at 317, and Andheri at 305, all in the ‘very poor’ category.

Colaba and Borivali recorded an air quality of 262, followed by Malad at 256, Mazgaon at 228, all in the ‘poor’ category, and Worli at 180 in the ‘moderate’ category.

However, the air quality in Mumbai was much worse early morning on Wednesday, around 6 am with BKC recording an AQI of 362, Bhandup 314, and Chembur 324.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:24 IST
