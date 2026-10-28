As Mumbai struggles to breathe, civic body tasks Dia Mirza, Ajinkya Rahane to fight pollution

As Mumbai gasps for breath under an unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI), the Mumbai civic body – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – has tapped into actor Dia Mirza, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi to run the drive against pollution. The anti-pollution campaign aims to make people aware of the implications of bursting firecrackers in public spaces.

This is the first time the civic body is set to engage celebrities for running campaigns against plummeting AQI. Earlier this year, the civic authorities had roped in Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar for a campaign on cleanliness and solid waste management in Mumbai.

“The Bombay High Court (HC) has already ordered us to prevent bursting of crackers in public space and encourage the usage of green firecrackers. Therefore, we are going to make this appeal to citizens through celebrity faces,” a senior civic official told The Indian Express.

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Image generated using Gemini Image generated using Gemini

“At present, Mumbai’s AQI is plummeting severely and bursting crackers could add to the hazards,” he said.

How will Dia Mirza, Ajinkya Rahane fight Mumbai pollution?

The officials said that the engaged celebrities will send out messages through Instagram reels, videos and public campaigns.

The officials also maintained that at the civic ward level, awareness campaigns will also be held with the celebrities on the implications of air pollution.

The officials said that the celebrities will be formally appointed by this week. They said anti-pollution videos and reels will be published by next week.

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“The awareness campaigns will focus on the implications of open garbage burning, vehicular pollution and importance of waste management,” the official said.

The BMC’s move comes a day after the civic chief announced action against real estate developers and contractors if the AQI monitoring sensors installed at the site don’t display correct AQI numbers.

Mumbai’s AQI continues to remain unhealthy

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal meanwhile showed that 10 out of the 25 locations that have AQI monitors installed have reported unhealthy AQI on Wednesday. However, Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 91, classified as satisfactory.

Some of the polluted pockets in the city include Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 142, Mazgaon at 124, Shivaji Nagar at 119, Colaba at 106, Siddharth Nagar (Worli) at 103, and Sewri at 102.