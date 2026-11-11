Mumbai to place all 5 new pollution monitors in gardens. Will they miss the worst air?

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As Mumbai struggles with poor air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to add five more air quality monitoring stations across the city. However, locating all five in gardens has raised questions about whether they will capture the pollution residents face on busy roads and in densely populated neighbourhoods.
The Rs 22-crore project will see Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed at civic gardens in Mulund, Dadar, Goregaon, Charni Road and Santacruz. Civic officials say the locations will help measure the general air quality of surrounding neighbourhoods.
However, atmospheric scientists caution that relying exclusively on open green spaces could produce readings that do not adequately reflect pollution levels across the city.
Mumbai has 29 CAAQMS stations, monitored by the BMC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Their readings, like those from the new stations, feed into the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national dashboard, Sameer.
Dadar, Charni Road and Mulund currently have no monitoring stations. The nearest stations to Dadar and Charni Road are in Worli and Mazgaon, respectively, while Mulund’s nearest station is in Bhandup. Each is around 5 km away.
A civic official said the order had been placed and the stations were expected to become operational within six months. “The overall project costs around Rs 22 crore, which includes operation and maintenance of each facility for a period of five years,” the official told The Indian Express.
Civic officials maintain that the locations comply with CPCB guidelines on monitor placement. “These machines are installed in gardens and open spaces primarily because these locations can serve as urban background monitoring sites, helping measure the general ambient air quality of a neighbourhood rather than pollution concentrated immediately around a particular source,” an official said.
The official compared the exercise to measuring air quality inside a house. “If you record the Air Quality Index by standing inside the kitchen of a house, automatically the readings will see a spike. However, it doesn’t mean that everybody is breathing in polluted air. Therefore, to get accurate readings, one needs to install these monitors in a much more neutral space.”
Atmospheric scientist Gufran Beig, a chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, questioned the choice of locations.
“Installing these new stations exclusively in gardens could potentially understate pollution levels, as the presence of trees and relatively open surroundings can influence local airflow and pollutant dispersion, thereby affecting the readings,” he told The Indian Express.
“The World Meteorological Organization guidelines clearly emphasise that CAAQMS should be installed across diverse locations to ensure representative air quality readings. The selection of these locations should take into account a city’s average population density, emission sources and major pollution contributors,” he said.
Beig said India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards, notified in 2009 and providing the regulatory framework for monitoring air pollution, needed to be updated to reflect changing urban conditions and pollution patterns.
“If the CPCB revises its guidelines tomorrow, the new norms are likely to be more stringent. The five CAAQMS being installed under the existing guidelines could then become redundant. Given their massive size, relocating these stations would also be difficult,” he added.