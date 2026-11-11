Mumbai to place all 5 new pollution monitors in gardens. Will they miss the worst air?

As Mumbai struggles with poor air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to add five more air quality monitoring stations across the city. However, locating all five in gardens has raised questions about whether they will capture the pollution residents face on busy roads and in densely populated neighbourhoods.

The Rs 22-crore project will see Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed at civic gardens in Mulund, Dadar, Goregaon, Charni Road and Santacruz. Civic officials say the locations will help measure the general air quality of surrounding neighbourhoods.

However, atmospheric scientists caution that relying exclusively on open green spaces could produce readings that do not adequately reflect pollution levels across the city.