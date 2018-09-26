Mumbai: Aided college teachers go on indefinite strike

MFUCTO members met state Education Minister, Vinod Tawde (pic), on Tuesday to raise these demands. (File) MFUCTO members met state Education Minister, Vinod Tawde (pic), on Tuesday to raise these demands. (File)

Teachers of aided colleges in the state, who are demanding that vacant posts be filled up and the seventh pay commission be implemented, went on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The teachers affiliated to the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) demanded the release of payments of teachers, who had participated in a 71-day protest in 2013. Apart from this, the teachers also demanded that the over 9,000 vacant posts in the state be filled up. The strike was supported by other teachers’ organisations as well.

“While the 7th pay commission was approved in 2016, teachers have not been paid in accordance to the commission yet. We are demanding that the government release salaries as per the latest pay commission,” said a Mumbai college teacher, who did not wish to be named. MFUCTO members met state Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, on Tuesday to raise these demands. “A meeting was held with the teachers’ organisations to discuss their demands. The state government is positive about finding a solution to the concerns raised by the teachers and we will come up with a solution soon,” said Tawde. However, teachers said they would continue their strike until the minister commits to meeting the demands made by the teachers. “We want a written assurance from the minister that our demands will be fulfilled. Until then our strike will continue,” said the teacher.

The strike did not affect classes in both aided and unaided colleges in Mumbai. Colleges such as SK Somaiya, National College, KJ Somaiya and Mulund College of Commerce held regular classes, said sources. ens

