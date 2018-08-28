Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Three killed, two children injured as bikes collide

Three persons were killed in a bike collison on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. (Representational) Three persons were killed in a bike collison on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. (Representational)

Three persons were killed and two children injured when two motorcycles collided with each other in Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Monday.

While one of the deceased hails from Patan district, the other two are from Dahanu, police said. “The bikes collided on the highway after one of the riders failed to see the other vehicle at a turning near Sarani. While one of the bikes was being ridden by Swapnil Shingada, the other was being ridden by Manoj Guhe,” a police officer from Palghar said.

The deceased have been identified as Swapnil (28) and Sharmila Shingada (25) and Manoj Guhe (28). “While the Shingada couple died on the spot, Guhe was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries,” the officer said.

Shingada’s four-year-old son and Guhe’s three-year-old daughter have been injured in the accident. “The girl, identified as Manavi, has serious injuries and has been sent to Silvasa for treatment. The boy is at Kasa hospital,” said an officer.

Guhe and Shingada used to work in private firms in Vadhana and Dahanu, respectively, the police said. “While the Shingada family was going to Dahanu, Guhe and his daughter were leaving Dahanu after celebrating Rakshabandhan. We have informed the families of the victims,” the officer said.

