Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Bid invited for 21-km underground tunneling work between Mumbai and Thane

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, has invited bids for 21-kilometres of underground tunneling work between Mumbai and Thane for the high-speed rail corridor.

The work would also include a 7-km undersea tunnel, which would connect Mumbai’s underground stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district.

This package is open for tendering from Japanese and Indian companies, officials said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail or Bullet Train Project is a 508-km-long of which 352 km lies in Gujarat (348 km) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (4 km) while the remaining 156 km is in Maharashtra. Out of 352 km, L&T is the executing agency for 325-km length.

At present, overall 77.68 per cent (1084.48 hectare) out of 1,396 hectare of total land acquisition has been completed for the project. While 97.71 percent of the acquisition work has been completed in Gujarat and 100 per cent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, only 33.06 per cent of required land has been acquired in Maharashtra.

According to the officials, the tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track one having a diameter of 13.1 metres. It will start from BKC and end at Shilphata. The length of the tunnel in Mumbai for package 2 would be 20.37km of which 7 km would be under sea.

An official said that out of 20.37 km, 15.42 km of tunneling will be carried out with three different Tunnel Boring Machines while the remaining 4.96 km will be executed with New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

The depth of the tunnel will vary from 25 to 40 meters.

“The tunnel will cross Thane creek. Survey work in the regard has been successfully completed under the creek using underwater static refraction technique,” said an official.

The final date of submission of tender is March 2022.