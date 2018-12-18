Mumbai: Ahead of Maratha quota hearing, lawyer says won’t be cowed down by threats

DAYS before the Bombay High Court hears a slew of petitions opposing the Maharashtra government’s newly enacted law providing reservation to the Maratha community, lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte, 40, was on Monday asked by the Mumbai Police to submit recordings of threatening telephone calls he received. In one of the calls, an unidentified caller tells Sadavarte that he will be killed “inside the courtroom”. In another, a different caller tells him his “daughter is beautiful”.

Sadavarte, representing his wife Jaishri Patil who is one of the petitioners against the Maratha reservation law providing the community a 16 per cent quota in jobs and schools/colleges, on December 10 told the court that he was assaulted outside the court building. He returned to the courtroom after the alleged incident, and told a bench of Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice M S Karnik that he had received “one thousand threat calls” since the time of filing the petition. A Maratha Kranti Morcha activist from Jalna was arrested and later released on bail for the alleged assault.

Contending that the Marathas have not faced social injustice like other backward classes, Sadavarte and his wife Patil’s petition says that reservations have to be read with social injustice as suffered by SC/ST and other backward classes.

In one of the calls received by Sadavarte, the caller identifies himself as belonging to Pune. In a call lasting about 10 minutes, the caller is heard abusing Sadavarte and threatening to kill “inside the courtroom”. The caller asks Sadavarte several times about his current location. When the lawyer says he is in the High Court premises, the caller claims he knows Sadavarte is in fact at home with his wife.

Sadavarte told The Indian Express that he has already shared with the MRA Marg police station the details of some calls he received. “In one call, the caller said ‘Your daughter is beautiful.’ My family is very strong, and I have their full support, we are not worried by such threats,” he said.

Patil, a former researcher at the State Human Rights Commission, rejects the suggestion that the petition itself is a publicity stunt. Sadavarte says his wife Patil has studied terrorism, the socio-legal aspect of human rights and has to her credit publications on human rights and the Constitution. His wife was also a petitioner in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the death of judge BH Loya.

“There is a cause behind this petition, not malice,” he says.

Many in the Maratha community disagree. Activists from the Maratha community were present in court during the bail hearing of Vaijnath Mukane, the 32-year-old Maratha protester arrested on December 10 for the alleged assault on Sadavarte. They claimed then that Mukane had in fact been assaulted by advocates. They also said Sadavarte had begun talking to mediapersons against the reservation law, angering the activist present there.

However, Nanasaheb Kute, convener of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, said there is no question of Maratha activists threatening anyone. “It is possible that somebody may have called him to inquire about the case. But we have carried out 58 silent protests peacefully across the state. We don’t support any kind of violence,” Kute told The Indian Express.

Also, Sadavarte is not the only lawyer claiming to be receiving calls from angry Marathas. Another petitioner Sanjeet Shukla, a lawyer who has similarly moved HC against the Maratha reservation, told The Indian Express that after he filed the petition this month, he received seven to eight calls, including two threatening calls asking him to withdraw the petition or face the consequences. Other callers, he said, tried to reason with him that he was trying to stall a cause that their fathers and leaders have died for.

Shukla, having spoken to some of his colleagues, is now planning to file a police complaint against the unidentified callers. Shukla’s petition says he is an authorised representative of an organisation called “Youth for Equality”.

Activist Ketan Tirodkar, who in 2014 had filed a petition against Maratha reservation, said that after the High Court granted a stay on the then Congress-NCP government’s decision, he received 500 to 600 threat calls and was also assaulted outside the court.

The third petition against reservation was filed by Dr Uday Dhople and others, contending that the move causes prejudice to those in the open category. Senior Counsel Shrihari Anney, appearing for Dhople, told The Indian Express that the petitioner and the lawyers on record have not received any threat calls.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Kamble of the MRA Marg police station confirmed that a complaint was filed against the unidentified callers based on Sadavarte’s letter. “We have issued him an intimation notice asking him to submit the recordings of the calls at the police station, so that we can take our investigation forward.” He said investigators have begun to collect Sadavarte’s call records to identify the callers. (With inputs from Sagar Rajput & Vishwas Waghmode)