Mumbai: Ahead of civic polls, AAP to highlight condition of poor roads

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign against the dismal condition of the roads in the city, questioning the role of the civic body, which has been under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the last three decades.

As part of this initiative, on Tuesday, AAP leaders along with Vile Parle (East) residents, protested the condition of M C Chagla Marg. “The road has been in a terrible condition as both Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and BMC have been leading the residents on a wild goose chase as to whose jurisdiction the road falls under,” AAP said in a statement.

The protest, led by Mumbai AAP leader Sundar Padmukh, included working president Dwijendra Tiwari, and other leaders like Pius Varghese, advocate Sandeep Katke, Mehmud Deshmukh, Sanjay Kamble, Ramesh Deshmukh and Aditya Manjrekar.

AAP said that Vile Parle (East) residents have been frustrated by the bad condition of M C Chagla Marg and despite numerous complaints, authorities have been turning a deaf ear to their concerns and have even refused to clarify if the road falls under the BMC or the MIAL.

“Residents are fed up with the intransigence of the authorities. Today hundreds of them took the streets with us. Aam Aadmi Party will not rest until this issue is resolved,” said Padmukh.

“It is shocking that MIAL and BMC would shirk their duties in this way. Mumbaikars are tired and frustrated with the way they are being treated and that is why today hundreds of residents have joined the Aam Aadmi Party in a protest,” said Tiwari.