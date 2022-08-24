scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mumbai: Ahead of civic polls, AAP to highlight condition of poor roads

AAP leaders in Mumbai on Tuesday led a protest against the condition of M C Chagla Marg in Vile Parle

A pothole on Saket bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. (Express photo/file)

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign against the dismal condition of the roads in the city, questioning the role of the civic body, which has been under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the last three decades.

As part of this initiative, on Tuesday, AAP leaders along with Vile Parle (East) residents, protested the condition of M C Chagla Marg. “The road has been in a terrible condition as both Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and BMC have been leading the residents on a wild goose chase as to whose jurisdiction the road falls under,” AAP said in a statement.

The protest, led by Mumbai AAP leader Sundar Padmukh, included working president Dwijendra Tiwari, and other leaders like Pius Varghese, advocate Sandeep Katke, Mehmud Deshmukh, Sanjay Kamble, Ramesh Deshmukh and Aditya Manjrekar.

AAP said that Vile Parle (East) residents have been frustrated by the bad condition of M C Chagla Marg and despite numerous complaints, authorities have been turning a deaf ear to their concerns and have even refused to clarify if the road falls under the BMC or the MIAL.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

“Residents are fed up with the intransigence of the authorities. Today hundreds of them took the streets with us. Aam Aadmi Party will not rest until this issue is resolved,” said Padmukh.

More from Mumbai

“It is shocking that MIAL and BMC would shirk their duties in this way. Mumbaikars are tired and frustrated with the way they are being treated and that is why today hundreds of residents have joined the Aam Aadmi Party in a protest,” said Tiwari.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:10:41 am
Next Story

‘A helmet could have saved his life’: Brother of man who died after fall from Dahi Handi pyramid in Mumbai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement