Mumbai: Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, NSG carries out late-night mock drill

The NSG carries out mock drills two-three times a month at spots that could be possible security breach targets. (Representational)

A week before the twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the National Security Guard (NSG) late Thursday night carried out a mock drill of a hostage situation in the Nariman Point area, one of the spots targeted during the attacks.

The late-night drill — which had dummy hostages, terrorists and rescuers — included dummy explosives being set off. This led to some panic in the neighbourhood with NSG officials explaining that the noise was part of a mock drill and not any attack.

The NSG carries out mock drills two-three times a month at spots that could be possible security breach targets. Several of these drills are requisitioned either by the state government or other agencies to ensure that the security preparedness is high at spots that could be targeted by terrorists.

As per norm, NSG officials informed the local Marine Drive police station. The Anti Terror Cell of the police station also took part in the drill. “The mock drill was from 12.30 am to 3.33 am and some of our ATC officials also participated in the drill,” said an officer from Marine Drive police station.

The officer added that the drill included some officials playing terrorists, others playing victims and a team of NSG commandos rescuing the victims. “As part of the drill we also used dummy explosives. As a result some locals feared if there was anything wrong. We, however, assured them that it was all a mock drill and there was nothing to be worried about,” an NSG official said.

He added that normally the time they choose depends upon the vulnerability assessment and in this case the late hour was chosen to get a feel of how secure an area is during any time of the day or night. An NSG official said, “We carry out these mock drills at various locations like the Metro across the city just to ensure proper security measures are in place at crowded locations.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.