Mumbai: AHAR seeks rollback of BMC’s food truck policy

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) food truck policy claiming that it will affect their business. On Monday evening, the association’s officebearers met Executive Health Officer (EHO) Dr Padmaja Keskar and handed over a letter requesting that the policy be reconsidered.

Last week, the city had launched the ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy under which shops and malls in gated premises can remain open throughout the day. The policy also suggested that food trucks be allowed from 11 pm to 6 am.

The association said that it had objected to the food truck policy in the past and there should be proper consideration of all issues before implementation. “The most important thing is that operation of food trucks will be in violation of the Supreme Court’s order and the BMC’s own circular, which does not allow roadside cooking and hawking. The existing rules and regulations of MCGM and FSSI applicable to manufacturers, dealers and food handlers would be blatantly violated. The law governing footpath and roads should not be violated. The footpaths and roads should be free of encroachment and right of pedestrians and traffic should not be violated,” the letter read.

The association said that as per the hawkers policy, the corporation should invite suggestions and objections from residents before formulating any policy on food trucks.

“As per the Street Vendor (Protection of livelihood and regulations of Street Vending) Act 2014, the concept of food truck contravenes most of the provisions of said Act. Suggestions of Town Vending Committee (comprising resident welfare associations, trade bodies, ALM etc) should be considered before formulating the policy or there shall be largescale implications for local residents in terms of increased environment and sound pollution,” the letter states.

“We welcome the move by the state government allowing establishments to run 24 hours. But we had already requested that standalone restaurants, like the ones near railway stations, should be kept open throughout the night. The food trucks will affect our business and cause traffic issues,” said Niranjan Shetty of AHAR.

