Mumbai: Agricultural markets to remain shut today

There will be no buying or selling and we have requested all to not send their produce for sale for a day," Anil Chavan, secretary of the Mumbai APMC said.

Markets part of the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will remain closed on Tuesday to protest the Centre’s new farm bills after a call for Bharat Bandh across the country was announced by various farmers’ unions and organisations. The board of the Mumbai APMC, the wholesale market situated in Navi Mumbai, took the decision on Monday following a call from the Maharashtra State Market Committee to APMCs across the state. Members said all wholesale markets part of the APMC across the state will remain closed.

The state committee had called for a shutdown in solidarity with the farmers protesting the three new agriculture bills. Anil Chavan, secretary of the Mumbai APMC, said that a meeting was called of representatives of various traders, mathadi workers associations, vehicle associations.

“Based on the meeting, a decision was taken to shut down all markets including the vegetable, fruit, onion potato, grain, spices on Tuesday.

There will be no buying or selling and we have requested all to not send their produce for sale for a day,” Chavan said.

A statement by the APMC states it decided to show solidarity with the farmers demanding a repeal of the three bills in a peaceful manner without causing disruption to law and order through the day-long shutdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd