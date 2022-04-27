Mumbai again records over 100 Covid-19 cases, number of tests stagnant

After the third wave of Covid-19 ebbed, Mumbai recorded over 100 cases for the first time on Tuesday. However, in the last week, the number of tests conducted in a day have remained stagnant.

All the 24 ward officers have been asked to keep an eye on Covid-19 cases and trace up to 15 high-risk contacts of patients and enforce home or institutional quarantine. A ward official said, “There are no clusters of cases as yet. If at all there are clusters, we have been instructed to hold testing camps in that building/area, which would in turn increase the testing numbers. At present, testing numbers are not low.”

To further increase testing, general practitioners have been directed to recommend testing to any person who complains of influenza-like symptoms.

In the last one week, BMC’s testing figures have remained below 10,000, with an exception on April 24, when 10,946 tests were conducted. In the last six days, at 5053, the lowest number of tests were conducted on April 25.

With a daily positivity rate of 1.4 per cent, the city recorded 102 cases on Tuesday. The last time it had witnessed 100 cases was on March 2. On Monday, Mumbai reported 45 cases.

Expressing concern over the low number of Covid-19 tests being conducted, the task force members have said that infected persons are carrying out rapid antigen tests and avoiding RT-PCR tests. “There is a need to be more careful, as some mutations of the virus may occur. Not all viruses are as mild as Omicron, so masks and vaccinations are the most effective solution,” said a member of the task force.

Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to record more than half of the state’s new infections. On Tuesday, across the state, 153 cases were recorded and Mumbai accounted for 66 per cent of the infections.

The toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,562, as there was no infection-related death in the last 24 hours. Four Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in the state on Tuesday.

Mumbai has recorded a sharp rise in daily cases since April 18, when only 34 infections were recorded, with 84, 98, and 91 cases, respectively, being reported the following days.

The daily test positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 1.4 per cent. Following the third wave, the positivity rate had gone below 1 per cent on February 12. Currently, the number of tests being conducted a day is below 10,000 in Mumbai – 7,240 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.