Mumbai: After tweet supporting Metro, residents protest outside Bachchan’s residence

After actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in support of the Metro and suggested that people grow more trees, angry citizens on Wednesday protested outside the Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, the actor’s residence. Some protesters held placards and posters of ‘Save Aarey’ and other messages like ‘Gardens Don’t Make Forests’. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar has also tweeted in support of the Metro.

Advertising

Bachchan in his tweet Tuesday had said how Metro can be beneficial for the city and asked people to plant more trees. This did not go down well with people supporting the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign. After the BMC approved the removal of over 2,600 trees from Aarey for the proposed Metro car shed for Metro 3 line on August 29, residents and activists have held several protests.

Protestors were angry with Bachchan’s tweet in which he said, “T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car … came back very impressed …said was faster, convenient and most efficient. Solution for Pollution .. Grow more trees .. I did in my garden… have you”. The tweet was also hailed by MMRC MD Ashwini Bhide.

T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

Green activist Zoru Bhathena also tweeted in reply to Bachchan requesting him to visit Aarey once. “Dear @SrBachchan Would request you to leave the protection of your Garden & join our friends waiting for u outside Sir, let us take you for a visit to Aarey It will change your perception Sir. When will you join us Sir. Aarey is waiting?…,” Bhathena tweeted.

Recently, many celebrities have lent their support to save trees at Aarey. Actor John Abraham had come out in open apart from 17 other celebrities to support the cause.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar took the Metro from Ghatkopar to Versova, and tweeted in support of the Metro on Wednesday. Kumar posted a video of him pointing out the benefits of Metro. “My ride for today, the @MumMetro… traveled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic,” tweeted Kumar. In his video Kumar is saying that he was shooting in Ghatkopar and wanted to go to Versova.