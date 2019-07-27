Mumbai: After Tulsi and Tansa lakes, Modak Sagar starts overflowing

MODAK SAGAR in Thane district, one of the seven lakes that provide potable water to Mumbai, started overflowing at 5.20 pm on July 26. This is the third lake after Tulsi and Tansa to overflow on July 12 and July 25, respectively.

Last year, according to BMC’s hydraulic department, Modak Sagar had started overflowing from 3.05 pm on July 15.

The total water storage capacity of Mumbai’s lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. The city requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD. Of this, Modak Sagar stores 1.26 lakh million litres, Tansa stores 1.45 lakh million litres, and Tulsi stores 8046 million litres of water.

As of Friday morning, the amount of water available in Mumbai’s lakes stood at 64.14 per cent of the total water carrying capacity of all the seven lakes. On this day in 2018, the water content in seven lakes stood at 82.82 per cent. Four out of seven lakes received heavy rainfall on Friday measuring above 100 mm.

Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are the two lakes that are located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

According to the hydraulics department, Middle Vaitarna is likely to overflow next, as its water level was 82.63 per cent on Thursday morning.

The BMC standing committee, on July 20, had revoked the 10 per cent water cut that Mumbai was reeling under since November 15, 2018.

The BMC had ordered a 10 per cent water cut in quantity and a 15 per cent cut in supply timings in November 2018, when the stock stood at 76 per cent of the total capacity. The civic body had then announced that the cut would remain in place till monsoon in 2019.