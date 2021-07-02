Mumbai: After subdued showers in June, rain to revive in the city this month

Five districts recorded large excess rainfall, with Jalna and Parbhani districts of Marathwada are among the wettest in the state, with over 60 per cent above normal rainfall this June (Representational Image)

After subdued rainfall in the last week of June, the rainfall activity is likely to slowly revive in Mumbai after July 8. As per the weekly weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, thunderstorm will be confined to East Vidarbha till July 3.

Along with the early onset of Southwest monsoon, the state experienced widespread rainfall last month, with 31 per cent above the state’s normal of 207.6mm. Out of the total 36 districts in the state, Nandurbar (-30 per cent), Dhule (-38 per cent), Akola (-51 per cent). Five districts recorded large excess rainfall, with Jalna and Parbhani districts of Marathwada are among the wettest in the state, with over 60 per cent above normal rainfall this June.

Till June 30, Mumbai recorded 961.4 mm rain, which is 52 per cent above the average June rainfall. As per the IMD, the average June rainfall for Mumbai is 505 mm. Mumbai is among five districts that have seen ‘large excess’ rainfall, which is over 60 per cent of the seasonal normal. The heaviest showers in June occurred on June 9 when the city saw 220.6mm, which is 43 per cent of the monthly normal rain in just nine hours.

The IMD on Thursday released the country-wide rainfall forecast for July and also shared the possible rainfall’s spatial distribution for this month. While the rainfall is likely to revive from the second week of July, rainfall along Konkan, southern Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha will remain below normal this month, said IMD’s July forecast.