Mumbai: After mother & sister, 42-yr-old constable succumbs to Covid

According to the police, the constable stayed in Mandvi police quarters in south Mumbai, with his wife, two children, sister and mother. (Rpresentational) According to the police, the constable stayed in Mandvi police quarters in south Mumbai, with his wife, two children, sister and mother. (Rpresentational)

A 42-year-old police constable posted at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the overall toll in the Mumbai Police to 53.

Officers said Sohail Shaikh, who had tested positive on June 12, had lost his 42-year-old sister and 63-year-old mother to the infection later in the month.

According to the police, the constable stayed in Mandvi police quarters in south Mumbai, with his wife, two children, sister and mother.

As he showed symptoms of Covid-19, Shaikh was initially admitted to St George hospital, where his swab samples were collected and sent for testing. “After he tested positive, his family members were also tested. His sister and mother were found to be infected. They were admitted to Somaiyya hospital,” said the officer.

However, while the sister died on June 26, Shaikh’s mother passed away on June 28.

After Shaikh’s health deteriorated, he was shifted to Gurunanak hospital on June 14, where he passed away early Sunday.

At least 3,300 policemen have tested positive in the Mumbai Police so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.