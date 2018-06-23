Mumbai: After LTSE pulls out, MMRDA weighs options to run monorail

MMRDA told to improve road in Dadar for NOC. (File) MMRDA told to improve road in Dadar for NOC. (File)

After contractors operating monorail, the consortium of L&T Infrastructure — Scomi Engineering — (LTSE), left the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a lurch, it is now weighing options to continue the services. The MMRDA proposes to start operations in the corridor in six months.

“We will start operations as soon as possible. We plan to start in the next six months. Whatever the decision, we will consider the cheapest alternative,” said R A Rajeev, the Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

There are three possible options before the MMRDA to get work on the Chembur-Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk corridor back on its feet, 10 years after the construction began.

The MMRDA is in talks with the IL&FS Rail, which emerged as the single bidder in April after a long process. After four calls for bids in over a year, it received two bidders. While the IL&FS Rail had quoted Rs 2,000 crore, the Reliance Infrastructure bid for Rs 6,408 crore for operating and maintaining the monorail for 10 years. In 2016, it was estimated that the operation and maintenance cost would be Rs 1,000 crore.

“We are still negotiating with them on the cost. We are also considering other options,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The MMRDA has approached the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to operate and maintain the monorail. The MRVC officials took a brief tour of the Wadala depot to understand operations of the 19.7-km corridor and are now considering the proposal. But the MRVC has still not taken any decision on whether it will be taking the responsibility of running trains on the Chembur-Wadala-Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk corridor. “We are still in talks with the MMRDA regarding this. We have sought more details and only after looking into those will a decision be taken,” R S Khurana, the chairman and managing director, MRVC, had said earlier.

The MMRDA could also consider operating and maintaining the corridor on its own. It will mean hiring and training of new staff for driving the trains and conducting other activities.

“If we do not get anybody else for operation and maintenance, we could consider operating it ourselves. But it will be a huge challenges, as we have no former experience of operating a corridor,” said an official.

Sanjay Khandare, the additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, had earlier said: “That is not our area of expertise and we will not be able to do it so soon. If we have to operate the corridor, we will need a lot more time.” The MMRDA will also have to procure new rakes and spare parts for operating the corridor smoothly. “Since LTSE will not be providing the remaining coaches, we will have to purchase them and also procure the spare parts. They have indulged in wrong practises by ‘cannibalising’ some of the new trains by taking their spare parts and putting them in the old trains,” said Rajeev.

The MMRDA is also considering terminating the contract with LTSE. “We are examining the legal aspects. They have withdrawn staff from the site but there were some assets under their control. They have left them unmanned and if something happens to those, they should be held responsible… There is no letter of withdrawing or completion. Then how can their responsibilities be over?” asked Rajeev.

