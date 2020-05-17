Mumbai: After Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar, surge in number of cases at BDD chawls in G-South ward

According to BMC data, while BDD chawls in Worli have 169 cases, in NM Joshi Marg there are 58 confirmed cases as on May 14. (Representational) According to BMC data, while BDD chawls in Worli have 169 cases, in NM Joshi Marg there are 58 confirmed cases as on May 14. (Representational)

The number of Covid-19 cases at BDD chawls in Worli and NM Joshi Marg of Lower Parel have risen threefold in the last one week. After the number of cases gradually dipped in Worli Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar, the increase in numbers at BDD chawls poses another challenge for G-South ward comprising Worli, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi. This ward is in the Assembly constituency of state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

As on May 14, BDD chawls have 227 positive cases. With the rising number of cases, the BMC has now shut all shops, including those selling essential goods, till Sunday to restrict movement completely.

According to BMC data, while BDD chawls in Worli have 169 cases, in NM Joshi Marg there are 58 confirmed cases as on May 14. Earlier, with about 70 cases in these chawls, Mayor Kishori Pednekar had announced the sealing of the chawl area for seven days.

Now, BDD chawls are the worst-hit area in the ward, having pushed two densely populated localities, Worli Koliwada and its neighbouring area with 181 cases and Jijamata Nagar with 163 cases, to second and third highest spots, respectively.

G-South ward had about 1,250 positive cases. The BMC has claimed that it has achieved 50 per cent recovery rate in this area.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-South ward, Sharad Ughade was unavailable for a comment. Officials and the local corporator said cases were on the rise as residents were not following social distancing norms and were flouting the lockdown. They added that another reason for the spread was that a majority of chawl residents are police personnel, BMC Class IV staff, hospital staff, and that infection rates among them were high.

Shiv Sena corporator Santosh Kharat said many of these essential service providers were getting infected, and through them others in the chawls had contracted the virus.

“About two weeks ago, there were very few cases in BDD chawls. But in the last one week, cases have spiked. Many government and essential service staff members (such as bank employees) reside here. They go to work and come back to these buildings. Many positive patients from the chawl are essential service providers, and since the buildings have a common toilet and passage, it is difficult to maintain hygiene and social distancing,” said Kharat, who is the corporator from Worli BDD chawls.

Constructed in the British era, the two chawls are inhabited by about 5,000 people, which makes following social distancing norms difficult. At least six to seven people are crammed in 180-sq ft houses.

Officials said since the houses were small, if anyone tested positive, the BMC was moving high-risk contacts to two municipal schools converted into quarantine centres four days ago.

Apart from this, more people are being screened. Maratha School and Dr Ambedakar School in Worli are ready as quarantine centres with 300 beds each.

Local MLA Aaditya also interacted with residents from BDD chawls and arranged medical camps for maximum screening. He also roped in one-rupee clinic for screening of more people living in the chawls. The clinic on Friday screened 1,360 rooms from 16 buildings and found 52 suspected cases. All of them have been put in institutional quarantine.

Residents of BDD chawls are blaming each other for not maintaining social distancing norms and for flouting lockdown rules. “Despite the rise in corona cases, many residents are still not following the lockdown. They are roaming around, which defeats the purpose of sealing these areas. The authorities like police and the BMC are already stretched since they are deployed to guard slums like Jijamata Nagar and Prem Nagar. Residents need to follow lockdown guidelines seriously and stop going out,” said Sandeep Shinde, a resident of BDD Chawl 111.

Kharat said, “People need to cooperate. We are organising medical camps near every building to check people for symptoms. The BMC is providing all the support and residents need to maintain social distancing.”

