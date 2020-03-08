Mumbai: After HC rap, BMC proposes not leasing welfare centres for political, religious functions

The civic body’s policy came after the Bombay High Court slammed it for leasing its welfare centres without conducting a tender process. (File photo) The civic body’s policy came after the Bombay High Court slammed it for leasing its welfare centres without conducting a tender process. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a policy against leasing out its public welfare centres for any political or religious functions. The civic body’s policy came after the Bombay High Court slammed it for leasing its welfare centres without conducting a tender process.

In the new policy tabled in the group leaders’ meeting, the civic administration proposed that welfare centres will be given on lease only after a tendering process. Also, bidding organisations have to be registered with the charity commissioner.

According to officials, there are 171 welfare centres across the city. Welfare centres are places allotted for marriages, cultural functions, sports, etc. Organisations renting welfare centres would have to pay Rs 40,000 or 33 per cent of the total rent, or whichever is higher, to the civic body.

“Currently, local corporators, MLAs or MPs pressurise to give these welfare centres to their party workers. Since there is no policy in place on maintenance of the welfare centres, in most of the cases they are misused and civic body does not get much revenue. The idea behind the policy is to bring transparency in allotment of welfare centres,” said an official from BMC’s Estate department.

The policy was last week tabled before group leaders meeting. However, there was no discussion on it. Once approved, it will be tabled in the civic house for approval.

