Mumbai: After hard-fought victory, he now wants Maratha quota implemented

Soham Shinde, an 18-year-old engineering student and a Maratha, hopes that 2019 will see the 16 per cent quota for Marathas accorded by the state government through a legislation finally help him complete his education with concessions in college fees.

The son of a fireman of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Soham narrates his experience of not getting admission into a particular college for engineering this year. His batchmate from a backward category, with lower percentage, secured admission in that college. “I hope students from our community will not face such experiences in the coming academic years. They will get admissions into the college they want,” says Soham, a first-year student.

The family lives in the staff quarters of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in Wadala. His elder sister is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree. “I hope all Maratha students get concessions in school fees from the next academic year. It will be a big relief,” says Soham, adding that he plans to do postgraduation.

Soham and his college friends participated in a rally at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai in 2017, one among the 58 silent protests conducted by the Maratha Kranti Morcha between 2016 and 2017 seeking reservations for Marathas in jobs and education.

Both Houses of the state legislature passed the Maratha reservation Bill unanimously in November, providing 16 per cent reservation to the community in government jobs and educational institutions, under a new, independent category called Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

On government job opportunities, Soham says, “I haven’t decided about choosing a government or private job. Once I complete my postgraduation, then I will be in a better position to decide. So, the focus is now on education that will qualify me for various job opportunities.”