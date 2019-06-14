Mumbai: After CM order BEST starts free bus service in Kings Circle where 2 FOBs are shut

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced free bus rides in areas witnessing increased congestion due to closed bridges, the Brihan-mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking started a free bus service in Kings Circle area on Thursday.

BEST officials said the free bus service was started in the evening from MTNL building near Gandhi Market to Kings Circle station where two foot overbridges have been closed by the civic body. “As there was a specific demand from the area, we started the bus service there immediately,” a BEST official said.

“The shutting of the two bridges was causing a lot of inconvenience to people as the area is also a chronic flooding spot. So, I raised the issue with the civic chief asking him to start the free bus service. The bus service was started at 4 pm on Thursday,” said Nehal Shah, local BJP corporator.

In all, 29 bridges have been closed in the city. “But to ban private parking and start free bus service, the situation near each bridge needs to be assessed. We may not need to start free bus services near all the bridges,” said an official from the Bridges department of the BMC.

“We will need inputs from the traffic police on the congestion and parking problems around these bridges. We will soon have a meeting of all stakeholders and take a decision,” another official said.