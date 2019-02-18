Mumbai: After 30 years, BMC worker held for forging papers to get job

After more than 30 years on the job, a safai karamchari employed at a BMC-run hospital in Agripada was arrested on Saturday for securing the job in the eighties allegedly with fake documents.

The alleged forgery was detected after the accused, Brijendrasingh Vaidya (56), who works at Kasturba Hospital, applied for promotion to the post of manager last year. As per BMC’s rules, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar initiated a verification of Vaidya’s credentials.

In a police complaint on Saturday, Dr Pawar stated that while applying for the position of safai karamchari in 1984, Vaidya had submitted a copy of the student register and school leaving certificate bearing the seal and signature of the principal of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Junior High School in Garhi Pukhta town, in Uttar Pradeh’s Shamli district.

In August last year, the hospital wrote to the school, enclosing both documents and asking for a verification of Vaidya’s records. The police said the school replied that the documents submitted by Vaidya as proof of his attendance were completely forged. A subsequent investigation revealed that Vaidya had dropped out after Class 7 at a school in Kairana town in Shamli district.

Following a letter sent to the BMC by Dr Pawar last month, an FIR was registered against Vaidya at Agripada police station. When contacted, Dr Pawar declined to comment. Vaidya was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 2.