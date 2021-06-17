scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Mumbai: After 3-day gap, rain, waterlogging halts maximum city

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2021 3:50:22 am
Mumbai, waterlogging, Mumbai rain, Mumbai news, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai weather, Mumbai local news, indian expressIMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and suburban areas in the coming days. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

AFTER A three-day gap Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday with many parts of the city reporting waterlogged roads. Along with Mumbai, Thane also received rainfall on Wednesday morning.

According to the data from BMC, between 8 am to 11 am, the city received a maximum of 51.25mm of rainfall, followed by 12.20 mm in the western suburb and 16.96mm in the eastern suburb.

Areas like Hindmata, Parel, Sion reported waterlogging.

BEST had to divert 18 bus routes after waterlogging was reported at Hindmata, Sion and Wadala. However, all routes were restored at 1 pm. “The BEST buses were diverted to other routes after the waterlogging,” said a BEST official.

Traffic on the Western and the Eastern Express Highways was also affected due to heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, the Worli area received about 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Later in the day, the intensity of rainfall subsided and the situation was normalized.

At 4.13 pm Mumbai witnessed 4.05 m high tide, however, there was no rain.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and suburban areas in the coming days.

It has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the next two days. BMC clears proposal of trash broom.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal of installation of nine trash brooms in major nullah and rivers.

The civic body will spend Rs 48 crore on the project for procuring these barges equipped with trash brooms was tabled before Standing Committee for final approval on Wednesday. BMC has finalized contractor Virgo Specialties Private Limited, who has tie-up with a Denmark-based company, for the supply of these trash brooms fitted with barges.

These barges will be out to use on the nine major nullahs and rivers across Mumbai.

