Mumbai: Adventure tourism policy stressing on safety, security of tourists gets Cabinet nod

Thackeray said performance-oriented sports, such as mountaineering, have been excluded from the policy. “The adventure activities that are done only as tourism are covered under this policy,” he added. (File photo)

The state Cabinet approved Wednesday an adventure tourism policy stressing on the safety and security of tourists. The policy covers around 25 different adventure sports, including trekking, rappelling, zipline, biking, rock climbing, scuba, rafting, snorkel, jet ski, parasailing, paragliding, balloon safari among others.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “In absence of the regulations, accidents were being reported at many places in the state. Now, we have brought in a policy to ensure that adventure tourism is safe and people can enjoy it. With this policy, we hope that adventure tourism will increase in the state.”

Officials from the Tourism department said the policy establishes a regulatory framework for the sector with guidelines, necessity for trained personnel, equipment with others. There will be a preliminary registration followed by a permanent registration for the adventure tourism operators. Three committees, at the state and regional level, will monitor and implement the policy effectively, said an official.

The policy, however, will not apply to the adventure activities done as a part of competitions, for expeditions and in jungle or wildlife areas.

Thackeray said performance-oriented sports, such as mountaineering, have been excluded from the policy. “The adventure activities that are done only as tourism are covered under this policy,” he added.

Officials said the policy has been made in consultation with the stakeholders and the guidelines will be issued separately.