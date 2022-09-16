Mumbai: Adjunct and visiting faculty of Government Law College not paid for nearly a year

Adjunct and visiting faculty members at the Government Law College (GLC) have not been paid their dues for almost a year.

The GLC is one of the oldest law colleges in Asia with many prominent alumni. “Due to its reputation, there has never been dearth of faculty members even though full-time faculty positions are unfilled and several subjects are covered by adjunct or visiting faculty members,” said an adjunct faculty on condition of anonymity.

According to students, these teachers have been a great support to ensure a smooth academic year.

Most of these teachers are working professionals in law who have a flair for teaching and several of them are alumni of the same college. One of the adjunct faculty members, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are literally teaching here out of respect for the institution and our love of teaching…” The teachers have been constantly inquiring about the status of their salary with the authorities but have not received any conclusive answer.

“We have the right to get paid or should be given the reason at least. We are not even given a reason for the delay. The authorities have not felt it necessary to have a dialogue with us,” said another teacher.

Principal Dr Asmita Vaidya was unavailable for comment even after several calls and messages.

But an official from the college called it a procedural delay in completing the payment. A source in the college administration said, “There is a different procedure for the salary of adjunct and visiting faculty members.

Advertisement

Separate bills are prepared and submitted to the office of Director Higher Education, which will approve the bills and make the payment.”

Confirming the process, an official from the director’s office said, “Even as bills are delayed, the government colleges have a reserved fund. The principal of the respective college has power to use the fund for such purposes if there is any delay in the procedure. This fund can be reimbursed once the government issues the grant.”