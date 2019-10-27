Mumbai, adjoining areas to witness light to moderate rain today

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to feel the after effects of cyclone Kyarr with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rain on Sunday.

Advertising

The city witnessed light to moderate rainfall in certain parts on Saturday as well, as Kyarr intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea, about 270 km to the west-southwest of Ratnagiri and 360 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

However, the storm is set to have no major impact on Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Rainfall is likely to reduce over Maharashtra after the next 24 hours, said the IMD. As of Saturday, while there is no alert for Mumbai or its neighbouring areas, light rain will continue till the next week.

The IMD said that Kyarr is very likely to further intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move towards Oman coast during the next five days.

Advertising

The Met department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday. “Squally wind speed reaching 55 to 65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, is likely to prevail along Raigad district of north Maharashtra and 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off remaining districts of north Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. The fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the coast during above period,” said the latest IMD bulletin stated.

In last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz weather station has recorded trace rainfall (some rain but it cannot be measured by a rain gauge), while the Colaba observatory recorded 1.8 mm during the same period.

Since October 1, while Santacruz observatory has recorded 73.8 mm of post monsoon showers, the figure for Colaba station has been 101 mm.

The light rain has resulted in Mumbai witnessing good air quality. On Saturday, the city recorded a AQI of 42, which falls in the good category. “The AQI will be one of the best in whole of western India, particularly in Mumbai, when compared to the last five years,” said a scientist at System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).