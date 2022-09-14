Mumbai: ADG Suresh becomes new Coast Guard Commander for Western Seaboard

Additional Director General (ADG) Kandambakkam Ramani Suresh took over as the Indian Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) in Mumbai Tuesday.

The Indian Coast Guard (Western Seaboard) includes Coast Guard Region (West) and Coast Guard Region (North West) comprising sensitive maritime boundaries from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu, Karnataka, Kerala to Lakshadweep Islands.

In his 35 years of service, ADG Suresh has held various important command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. He is a specialist Communication and Electronic Warfare Officer. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

ADG Suresh is a recipient of the President’s Tatrakshak Medal. He has been commended by Director General Indian Coast Guard and was also awarded Special Operation Badge for successful maritime safety operation off Sri Lankan coast in 2020 and 2021.