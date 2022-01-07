Mumbai adds nearly 20,000 Covid cases as state’s daily count crosses 36k

Maharashtra registered 36,265 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, with Mumbai recording a sharp 31.7% spike in daily cases within 24 hours. The city’s numbers include that of Dharavi, also Asia’s largest slum cluster, which recorded its highest-ever single day tally on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mumbai registered 15,014 cases, which rose to 19,780 on Thursday, its highest single-day surge. The public health department anticipates a “ferocious spike” in the third wave in Mumbai by the middle of January.

As per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 20,181 new cases were recorded on Thursday in Mumbai, of which 17,154, or 85%, are asymptomatic while 1,170 had to be admitted to hospital. The difference in the daily case numbers of BMC and the state is because of the delay in update of data to the centralised server.

Mumbai has recorded a 4,524% rise in active cases in the last one month. On December 6, 2021, it had 1,714 active cases, which surged to 79,260 on January 6.

In Dharavi, said BMC officials, 107 of 1,115 people tested positive for the viral illness.

At present, there are 444 active cases and so far 7,626 cases have been recorded in the cluster. As per the data shared by Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-north ward (Dharavi, Dadar), during the second wave, single day cases reached 99 on April 8 last year and in the first wave, it was 94 cases on May 3, 2020.