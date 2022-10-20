Mumbai: Adani gets contract for BEST smart meters

Adani Transmission Limited emerged as the successful bidder in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s contract for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service provider. BEST supplies power to the island city of Mumbai.

The company’s distribution platform shall implement the smart metering project on Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis, an Adani spokesperson said.

As part of the mandate won, 10.80 lakh smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months. The project shall cover end to end smart metering for distribution infrastructure and end consumers of BEST undertaking, enabling complete energy accounting with zero manual intervention.

Smart meters will empower BEST consumers to monitor online consumption patterns and take prompt corrective action as deemed necessary. Smart meters also provide an option to opt for pre-paid billing and net-metering facility for the housing societies and commercial buildings with roof-top solar facility. BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of non-paying customers. Smart meters also enable the regulators to design consumer friendly time of day tariffs and drive overall efficiency in electricity distribution.

“This is yet another accretive initiative for us, as we secure our first competitively bid smart metering project under our Distribution Platform and embark on a trusted partnership with BEST Undertaking. This project is in line with our long term goals to deliver customer value by unlocking the potential of technology and digitalization. We are confident to deliver this project as per expectations within a timely manner allowing BEST undertaking and its consumers to fully capitalize on the potential of digitalization,” said Adani Transmission’s Distribution CEO Kandarp Patel.