Mumbai: Adani Electricity files FIR against Siddharth Colony residents for power theft

The FIR was registered under Section 135 and 150 of Electricity Act, 2003 at Chembur Police Station | Express photo

The Chembur Division of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has filed an FIR against 12 residents of Siddharth Colony in Chembur for pilfering power for the last 12 months. The FIR was registered under Section 135 and 150 of Electricity Act, 2003 at Chembur Police Station.

During an inspection, AEML team found that these residents were using direct connection from the main power supply through a cable pulled to their premises, after the power supply was cut off over default on bills. The residents have used 33,541 units of power to the tune of Rs. 4,86,635, illegally.

This was a follow up action to the power disconnection drive undertaken by AEML in Siddharth Colony against the consumers who had not paid their bills for the past few years. Last two years’ outstanding of these consumers stood at nearly Rs. 2.5 crore.

AEML’s spokesperson said, “These consumers were found stealing electricity post our action of disconnection against them over non-payment of dues. Such consumers put unnecessary tariff burden on paying consumers. Therefore, we will continue with these theft detection drives and book such offenders”.

Power theft overloads the network. This increases the cost of servicing as cables and transformers are more prone to failures, adding to repair and maintenance cost, the spokesperson added.