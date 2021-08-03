Mumbai: ‘Adani airport’ board at CSMIA vandalised

Some of the Sena activists were detained by the police. Local DCP Manjunath Shinge said that the police were yet to register a FIR in the vandalism case. (Representational image)

Shiv Sena workers on Monday allegedly vandalised a board which was put up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport branding it as “Adani Airport”.

The activists said they had objection to the airport being referred to as Adani Airport when its officials name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

In July this year, Adani Group took over the management of the Mumbai International Airport from the control of the GVK Group.

Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Arvind Sawant, who heads Bharatiya Kamagar Sena, the labour wing of the Shiv Sena, said: “Our BKS workers and members led by Sanjay Kadam had been to airport to protest. There is a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the entrance of the connector to the airport. There was a GVK logo earlier there. Now they have removed the name and there is an Adani Airport logo in its place. This is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj, Marathi pride and Maharashtrians.”

Another Shiv Sena activist, Nitin Dicholkar, said, “This airport has been named after Chhatrapati Shivaji by Late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. We would have had no problem if they had named it Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport — operated by Adani group. Our feelings are hurt.’’

The Adani Group, meanwhile, released a statement and said the branding was in compliance with the norms of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), adding no changes had been made to the airport’s branding.

“We firmly assure that Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s branding or positioning at the terminal. The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of Airport Authority of India (AAI). AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large,” the statement said.

Some of the Sena activists were detained by the police. Local DCP Manjunath Shinge said that the police were yet to register a FIR in the vandalism case.