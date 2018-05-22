Ad-man Ram questioned over tweets against PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ad-filmmaker Ramamurthy Subramanian was questioned in connection with the alleged defamatory tweets he had posted against PM Narendra Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta earlier this month. He is likely to summoned him again before Saturday.

“He was served a notice under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for an inquiry since an FIR has been registered against him. We have asked him to be available before Saturday for further questioning,” said Inspector Sunil Ghosalkar of Juhu police station.

Subramanian confirmed that he was quizzed on Monday through a text message. On May 14, the Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by the national executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi, against Subramanian and Goregaon resident Ankit Patil.

“The two posted derogatory comments on Twitter and Facebook against PM Modi, Fadnavis and his wife Amruta with an intention to defame them and even threatened to kill them,” the FIR stated. A businessman by profession, Patil was arrested last week and is currently in judicial custody.

They have been booked under sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

