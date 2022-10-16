Mumbai: Actress takes to Twitter to report ‘errant’ cab driver, gets him arrested

The BKC police arrested a taxi driver Sunday after an actress alleged that the cabbie drove dangerously and misbehaved with her in Bandra (East) Saturday night.

The actress, who has appeared in several Hindi serials and Marathi movies, took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal. She wrote, “I took uber at 8.15pm. the uber driver started talking on the phone. At the BKC signal he jumped the signal. He started arguing. I intervened. He got angry. Said ‘Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees (Will you pay Rs 500)?’ The uber driver started threatening me… ‘rukh tereko dikhata hoo (Wait, I will show you).’ He then tried to stop the uber in a dark spot in bkc. I said ‘police station chalo’. He began to call someone. I started yelling. 2 bike riders and 1 rickshaw guy cornered the uber. Stopped it and got me out of the car.”

The actress tagged the official Twitter handles of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai Police, the Chief Minister’s Office, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thereafter, the Mumbai Police asked her to share the details of the incident with them for appropriate action. Following her complaint, the driver, Mohamed Murad, 24, was arrested by the police under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

An Uber spokesperson told The Indian Express said the incident is in “violation of our community guidelines”. “What has been described is deplorable and has no place on our platform. This is in violation of our community guidelines that uphold safety for all. Our team has already connected with the rider to provide support and the driver’s access to the Uber app has been removed.”