Mumbai: Actress Nikita Dutta’s phone snatched in Bandra, FIR registered

Actress Nikita Dutta lodged an FIR with the Bandra police station on Sunday after two bike-borne robbers snatched her mobile phone and sped away in Bandra (west).

The actress took to Twitter and narrated her ordeal to create awareness about such miscreants.

An excerpt from the actress’s post reads, “Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday, which was very traumatic and has given me a rough 24 hours (sic).”

Dutta said the incident took place on the 14th road around 7.45 pm. Two men came on a bike from behind. One of them tapped her on the head to distract her while the pillion rider snatched the phone and the two sped away.

The actress said the incident almost gave her a panic attack. She later lodged a police complaint.

Confirming the development, a police officer from Bandra police station said, “An FIR has been registered and a search is on for the accused. We are checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.”