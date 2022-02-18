scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Mumbai: Actress Kavya Thapar arrested for drunk driving, assaulting woman constable

The police control room received information about the crash after which the Nirbhaya squad from Juhu police station was rushed to the spot.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 18, 2022 7:37:35 pm
Actress Kavya Thapar. (Twitter/@KavyaThapar)

Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested in the wee hours on Thursday by Juhu police in an alleged case of drunk driving, manhandling and assaulting a woman constable from the Nirbhaya squad in Juhu in Vile Parle (west).

The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday near JW Marriott hotel. The actress had come there for some party and was returning to her residence in eastern suburbs with a male friend in her car.

Thapar was under the influence of alcohol and she crashed her car into a parked car. The police control room received information about the crash after which the Nirbhaya squad from Juhu police station was rushed to the spot. Thapar allegedly caught the collar of a lady constable and abused her. Due to the manhandling, the woman constable fell on the ground.

The actress was booked under appropriate sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving, drink driving and criminal force on a public servant obstructing him/her from discharging duty. She was arrested and produced before a magistrate court in Andheri and was remanded to judicial custody. She has been sent to Byculla women’s jail and will have to stay there till she is granted bail.

