Mumbai: Actor Gehana Vasisth appears before police, statement recorded

A DAY after receiving interim protection from arrest from the Supreme Court, actor Gehana Vasisth produced herself before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday in connection with the FIR registered against her.

The Mumbai crime branch is investigating a total of four FIRs related to pornographic movies. While chargesheets have been filed in the case where Raj Kundra was arrested and another FIR that was registered soon after, chargesheets are yet to be filed in two other cases, including one in which Vasisth appeared before the police.

An officer said that on Thursday the statement of Vasisth was being recorded by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch.

This was the fourth FIR to be registered after a 21-year-old girl approached the police alleging she was forced into acting in a porn film on the pretext of giving her work in a web series.

The FIR was registered on July 28 based on the complaint and the police arrested two persons — Ajay Shirsat and Abhijit Bhombde — and two others including Vasisth and one person identified as Prince were named as wanted accused.

Following the FIR, Vasisth had approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court, where she got relief from arrest on Wednesday. She turned up for questioning on Thursday. The officer said they will be filing the chargesheet in the next week.

Of the two FIRs registered by the Malwani police based on similar complaints of being forced to act in porn films, the Malwani police had filed a chargesheet in one case while the crime branch will soon file a chargesheet in the second case.

The officer added that apart from the four cases being investigated by the Mumbai crime branch, the Lonavla police had registered an FIR in connection with the porn racket case and was conducting its own investigation. Some of the accused in the FIRs are common, like Vasisth, who was earlier arrested in the case in which Kundra was charged.

Talking to reporters outside the property cell, Vasisth said that the content she put out was not porn but erotica.