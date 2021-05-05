Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s son arrested for buying drugs

Dhruv Tahil, 30, son of actor Dalip Tahil, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday for allegedly buying and consuming drugs from an accused, who was arrested by the ANC last month. During investigations, Tahil’s name had cropped up.

Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC confirmed the development adding that Dhruv will be produced before a court on Thursday.

According to the ANC, on April 20, officials from their Bandra unit had registered a case of drug possession under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against one Muzammil Shaikh, 34. He was arrested after 35 grams of Mephedrone (M.D) drug was found in his possession. The police seized and examined his mobile phone and found Whatsapp chats between Shaikh and Dhruv, who is said to have demanded the contraband substance several times in the chat.

An ANC official requesting anonymity said, “Shaikh and Dhruv met through mutual friends back in 2019. Dhruv has ordered drugs from Shaikh multiple times.”

Dhruv is a struggling actor and stays with his parents in Andheri (East) from where he was arrested. He has been subjected to a medical test.

Shaikh is a drug-peddler and was arrested for the first time.

An FIR has been registered against Dhruv under sections 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of NDPS Act.

Dilip Tahil has not responded to a phone call by The Indian Express.