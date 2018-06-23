Mumbai: Activists demand alternatives to industrial corridors

By Devaki Divan

CALLING for a new paradigm of development, environmentalists and social activists on Friday gathered under the umbrella of the People’s Convention on Infrastructure Financing to demand alternatives to the large-scale impact of industrial corridors through displacement of people and loss of land ownership.

Hosted by the Working Group on International Financial Institutions, the convention is a response to the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to be held in Mumbai on June 24 and 25.

Ulka Mahajan, the founder of Sarvahara Jan Andolan, said: “The modern-day definition of change and development has become big dams, IT parks, foreign investments and huge highways. But… where are the peasants, farmers, rural artisans and indigenous communities? Will they get employment in the new development scenarios? What will happen to food security?”

Krishna Kant, an activist opposing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, said at a public consultation on the impact of bullet train, some people were not allowed inside.

