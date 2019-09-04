Activist moves Bombay HC, challenges decision to fell 2,646 trees; hearing likely today

An activist has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of the Tree Authority approving the removal of 2,646 trees for the construction of Metro car shed in Aarey Milk Colony. A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The petition filed by Zoru Bhathena said the resolution dated August 29, passed by the Tree Authority for the removal of trees, is a “brazen breach” of the High Court’s order passed in July this year.

The HC order said that the opinion of expert members on the team must be valued and should become an essential facet of decision-making. This decision must contain the reason why the objection is being overruled, it added.

The petition alleged the resolution was passed “in haste due to the impending Assembly elections and the model code of conduct likely to come into effect”.

While citizen groups protest the felling of trees in Aarey, government officials said the Metro would help reduce carbon footprint majorly.

According to a 2017 study by UNFCCC, the life-time carbon sequestration by 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey can be achieved in just seven days of Metro 3 operations.

Metro 3 will reduce pollution by 2.5 lakh metric tonne every year, as per UNFCCC estimates, the study adds.

To achieve the same benefit by planting trees, then even by a conservative estimate 3.5 lakh trees will have to be planted in the city, it says.

According to the petition filed by Bhathena, through a public notice dated June 30, the Tree Authority called for suggestions and objections from the public on a proposal by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) seeking to remove 2,702 trees at Aarey.

The proposal was to cut 2,238 trees and transplant 464 trees. On July 8, the Tree Authority conducted a public hearing, where the petitioner and around 500 other people raised objections.

On August 29, the Tree Authority held a meeting to decide on the proposal.

The proposal tabled was for the removal of 2,646. At the meeting, a resolution was passed permitting the proposal.

The petition states that the authority has not complied with the order of the HC, by not recording reasons as to why the objections raised by the petitioner and other people have been overruled; there was no discussion regarding the inputs of experts, there was no discussion as to why the members disagreed with the opinion of the expert members and that the scientific input of the expert members have simply not been considered.

It also added that a corporator member, Kaptan Malik, who had opposed the proposal in writing, allegedly voted in favour of the proposal; and one expert member, Dr Sashirekha Suresh Kumar, who allegedly voted for the proposal, has come on record to say that she never recommended the felling of trees at Aarey nor does she endorse such a decision.