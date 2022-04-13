Mumbai: Action against four cops over Sachin Waze, Param Bir Singh ‘secret meeting’

Four months since the alleged “secret meeting” between dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh took place during the proceedings of the Chandiwal commission, the Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate, which had launched an inquiry into the incident, have found the four escorting policemen, including a sub-inspector, guilty of being negligent in duty and has reprimanded them.

According to the officials, the four policemen were responsible for escorting Waze from Taloja jail to Old Secretariat Building Annexe in Fort and it was their responsibility to ensure that Waze does not indulge in any unauthorised activity.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer, part of the inquiry committee, said, “The punishment was pronounced on Friday. We had called the four policemen and the inquiring officer to my office and subsequently, they were confronted with the evidences that we managed to get after which we decided to reprimand them.”

The secret meeting had taken place on November 29, when Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, was to be produced before the commission that had been set up to inquire into the allegation of corruption that Singh had levelled against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh was also to depose before the commission on the same day and while they were waiting for their turn, they had a secret meeting in the waiting room while the proceedings were underway. The meeting went on for sometime while the escorting police personnel stood outside the room.

“The four policemen said that they did not understand a word as both Waze and Singh spoke in English,” said an officer.

Subsequently, the inquiry committee was set up and the cops issued show-cause notice in January asking why action of stoppage of increment for one year should not be taken against them.

Accordingly, they had submitted their version after which the four policemen were reprimanded on Friday.

Explaining the punishment of reprimand, an officer said that the four policemen have been given a strict warning. Besides, this punishment will go in their service book, the officer added.

“Such punishment like being reprimanded plays a viral role when the punished police official is due for President’s medal. The effect of such punishment stays for one year. However, after that, such remarks in the service sheet do not have an effect when the respective police officer is being rewarded for their work,” said a police officer.

The senior police officer further added that the four personnel won’t be able to appeal against the punishment to any higher official.

The police also said that Singh’s lawyer had submitted a say to the Mumbai police commissioner that there was no secret meeting that was pre-planned and that there was no intention to do so as well.

“The same application had come to us but as we found negligence on the part of the cops in allowing the accused in judicial custody to talk, we have punished them,” said the inquiring officer.