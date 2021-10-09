Mumbai: ACP caught while accepting bribe of Rs 40,000

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday laid a trap and caught an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in her office in Mumbai.

The officer, Sujata Patil, is posted as ACP of Meghwadi division in the western suburbs.

In his complaint, the complainant has said that he owns a 220 sq ft shop at Subhash Nagar in Jogeshwari. The shop was on rent, and as per his direction, a woman tenant vacated it on October 5. However, on October 6, the woman, with the help of others, broke the lock and occupied the shop again, he claimed.

To resolve the dispute, the complainant allegedly approached Meghwadi police station, but it refused to act on his complaint. He then approached Patil, who is the ACP of that division.

“Instead of helping him, Patil on October 6 demanded Rs 1 lakh. The officer promised that she will instruct the police station to act on his complaint. She also said that the woman, who has occupied his shop, will not trouble him again in future,” said an officer. The complainant gave her the first instalment of Rs 10,000 the same day.

As he did not wish to pay her further, the man approached the ACB headquarters at Worli. “He submitted a complaint application on Thursday, following which we laid a trap on Friday,” said the officer.

Patil has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “As per Supreme court guidelines, we cannot arrest a woman after sunset. So, we have served her a notice and allowed her to go home. Our staff is with her and will get her to ACB office on Saturday morning, after which she will be arrested,” the officer said.